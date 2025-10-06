Manitoulin OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision in McKerrow

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision on Highway 17 in McKerrow.

On Sunday, October 30, 2025, at approximately 3:20 p.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the OPP responded to a serious single vehicle collision. Two individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene, and one individual was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionist attended the scene alongside emergency crews. Highway 17, between Jacklin Road and Sand Bay Road, was closed during the on-site investigation and has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.