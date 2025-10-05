Kap Paper Mill Support is Announced!

Today, I am pleased to confirm that both the Federal and Provincial governments have agreed to provide support for the Kapuskasing Paper Mill. This decisive action means the previously announced mill closure—and the devastating economic consequences it would have brought to our region—will be avoided.

While the wheels were already in motion for layoffs, and some immediate impact may still be felt, the company will soon provide further details on short-term disruptions and their expectations for restoring full operations. We remain optimistic and committed to supporting the transition back to capacity.

While we celebrate the success of averting an immediate threat to our regional economy, we must remain resolved to addressing the longer-term plan and strategic commitment required to confront the persistent challenges that continue to hover over us. The forest industry—and indeed all natural resource industries— must be embraced as the cornerstone of this country’s economic future and elevated to reach their full potential. Then and only then will we truly achieve economic sovereignty and take our rightful place in the world as a sovereign economic powerhouse.

This outcome is a testament to the determination and fortitude of Northerners, and in particular to our friends in Kapuskasing. It reflects the strength of grassroots, small-town Canadians who once again stood firm—not only to preserve a cherished way of life in one of the most amazing backyards on the planet—but to embrace the pioneering spirit and endurance that built this country’s natural resource economy.

That same spirit and unwavering pride will be essential as we rethink and forge Canada’s economic sovereignty for the future.

I want to extend heartfelt thanks to Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Mark Carney, along with their respective teams, for hearing our call and stepping up when it mattered most. Their leadership reinforces the seriousness with which we must all pull together to support the evolution of our economic independence. The Premier himself, along with key ministers, remained in direct contact with me and others throughout this process—at all hours—demonstrating their genuine commitment to our region. This is authentic leadership and for this we are grateful.

Most importantly I want to thank our respective communities and the people themselves, and our entire northern family. Led by our amazing brothers and sisters in Kapuskasing, all of you stood tall and resolved.

As Mayors and councils, to a person, we are beaming with pride!

Today, we have grown stronger. As Northerners, we have stood up for the forest industry and its profound impact on our way of life. As political leaders and as a country, we have come together in the face of adversity to collaborate and lead. The relationships and camaraderie built here with the provincial and federal governments will be essential to reaching the generational economic milestones we seek together.

Along with council, I look forward to continuing to work with local leaders and all layers of government to do our part in ensuring we continue to challenge conventional thinking, on our way to celebrating more and more economic successes and growth.

Onward and Upward!