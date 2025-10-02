Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 2

There were three new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 1.

North Bay 32 (NOR032) is 12 hectares in size and located approximately 1 kilometre southwest of Pine Lake. This fire is not under control.

North Bay 33 (NOR033) is 0.2 hectares in size and located 1 kilometer east of Restoule Lake. This fire is not under control.

Haliburton 34 (HAL034) is 0.8 hectares in size and is not under control. This fire is located 1 kilometre southeast of North Rouge Lake.

At the time of this update there are four active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All four are not under control.

The wildland fire hazard is moderate to high across the northern portion of the Northeast Region with a few pockets of low fire hazard on the Hudson Bay coast. The central and southern portions of the region are showing a moderate to high fire hazard with an area of extreme hazard values stretching from the Kawarthas northeast to Maynooth.