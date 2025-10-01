Happenings at Wawa First United – October 1

Psalm 91 God will raise you up on eagle’s wings.

Using the metaphor of an eagle, Psalm 91 beautifully describes the transformation and gentle saving power of God. Many First Nations revere the majestic bird’s spiritual power: The eagle is sacred because it flies closest to the Creator and symbolizes respect, honour, strength, courage and wisdom. Everyone has troubling times and often we suffer for much longer that we would like to. We trust that God saves, but the way that is manifested by God may not be instantly recognized by those among us who have prayed for some other way. God’s wisdom is greater that ours. God’s care never abandons us.

Psalm 91 Hymn

You who dwell in the shelter of our God, who abide in the shadow for life, say to the Lord, “ My refuge, my Rock in whom I trust”

Refrain: And I will raise you up on eagle’s wings, bear you on the breath of dawn, make you to shine like the sun, and hold you in the palm of my hand.

The snare of the fowler will never capture you, and famine will bring you no fear, under God’s wings your refuge, God’s faithfulness your shield.

You need not fear the terror of the night, nor the arrow that flies by day, though thousands fall about you, near you it shall not come.

For to God’s angels is given a command to guard you in all of your ways, upon their hands they will bear you up, lest you dash your foot against a stone.

Refrain, And I will raise you up on eagle’s wings, bear you on the breath of dawn, make you to shine like the sun, and hold you in the palm of my hand.

Creation Connection:

Creation pleads: Advocate for me!

Why do we buy land? Is it for power or status? Or is it that we are born with a yearning to take care of nature around us? The earth, sea, and sky and all that is in it and upon it – even if it is a rented community garden plot – is ours to tend.

(The Gathering Pentecost 2, 2025)

Sunday October 5 World Communion Sunday

Scriptures:

Lamentations 1:1-6 The lonely city like a widow, grieves

Lamentations 3:19-26 Great is God’s faithfulness

2 Timothy 1: 1-14 A faith that lived in your grandmother and mother

Luke 17:5-10 Faith as a mustard seed; we’ve done as we ought

Lay Leader: Lorna Lay Reader: Brenda

Announcements:

The Thrift Shop will open on Thursday, come and have fun shopping, there is lots of choice, you might find that special treasure.

Prayer Shawl group will meet on Sat. October 11, at 2-3:30 pm. In the Family Room at the Church. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome to come. Supplies are available for those who are beginners.

The UCW will meet on Tues. Oct. 7 at 7 pm.

October is LGBTQ + History Month

October 1-2 – Yom Kippur

October 4 – Sisters in Spirit Vigil (to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and gender- diverse people)

October 6 – World Habitat Day

October 6-13 Sukkot