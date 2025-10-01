East Algoma OPP – Traffic complaint leads to arrest

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint involving a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 17, east of the Town of Thessalon. The driver reported concerns about being followed by another vehicle.

The driver was unable to provide their exact location and could only confirm their direction of travel. The OPP’s Provincial Communications Centre North Bay maintained communication with the driver, which ultimately led to Manitoulin OPP conducting a traffic stop west of the Town of Massey.

Police detected the odor of freshly burnt cannabis while speaking with the driver, who appeared impaired and displayed signs of paranoid behavior. The driver was arrested and transported to hospital in Espanola for medical assessment. After being released from the hospital, the individual was taken to the Espanola OPP detachment for further testing.

Kasia HAYWOOD, 26 years-old from Barrie was charged with: Operation while impaired-drug.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on Monday November 17, 2025.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.