Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 29

Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 28.

Cochrane 21 is now out 0.1 of a hectare and was located north of Ekip Lake, approximately 28 kilometres north of Hearst.

is now out 0.1 of a hectare and was located north of Ekip Lake, approximately 28 kilometres north of Hearst. Sudbury 51 is being held at 0.3 of a hectare and is located north of Capreol. We are asking the public to stay away from the area of this fire, as aerial traffic as well as vehicles and ATVs may be working on this incident. The fire is located approximately half of a kilometre north of the northern end of Dennie street.

At the time of this update, there is only one active wildland fire in the region.

The wildland fire hazard varies from low to moderate across the northern portion of the Northeast Region. The central and southern portions of the region are showing a fire hazard that varies predominantly from moderate to high, with the exception of Temiskaming Shores, Thornloe, Cobalt, Latchford and surrounding areas which are showing an extreme hazard.