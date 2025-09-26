Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 26

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 25.
At the time of this update there are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.
The wildland fire hazard varies from low to moderate across the majority of the Northeast Region, with the exception of portions of the Cochrane sector, as well as Temiskaming shores and surrounding areas, including Latchford, Cobalt and Thorneloe.
