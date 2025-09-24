Breaking News

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 24

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 23.

At the time of this update there are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

The wildland fire hazard varies from low to moderate across the Northeast Region.

