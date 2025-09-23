Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 23

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 22.
At the time of this update there are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.
The wildland fire hazard varies from low to moderate across the Northeast Region.
