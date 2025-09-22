GIDDENS, Daniel L.

April 5, 1956 – September 17, 2025

Daniel Giddens — passed away with dignity on September 17, 2025.

We regret to inform you that Daniel L. Giddens has passed on. Danny was a great husband who treated me like a queen every day for thirty-five years. He was a wonderful man—kind, trustworthy, and always a great storyteller. Danny will be missed by all. He leaves behind all of us who cared deeply for him: loved ones, friends, and co-workers.

Danny was proud of his roots and had fond memories of Wawa, Sault Ste. Marie, ON, and his parents, Ron and Evelyn Giddens, as well as his siblings. At Danny’s request, cremation has already taken place in Alberta.

Danny learned gracefully to live with cancer rather than try to battle it. He died his way—proud and with immense dignity. He will always be remembered and missed dearly.

At Danny’s request, please have a toast in his memory. One of his common phrases was: “Stay forever young.”

Just a mental note: those who knew Danny know—he’s on a reconnaissance mission.