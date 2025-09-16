Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 16

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 15.

North Bay 23 (NOR023) is a 0.1 hectare fire located approximately 2 kilometres west of Yorston Lake. This fire is not under control.

There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region at the time of this update; it is not under control.

The wildland fire hazard is moderate to high in areas around Georgian Bay and extending to the Ottawa River. North of Temiskaming Shores the rest of the Northeast Region fire hazard ranges from low to moderate.