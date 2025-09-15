No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 14.
There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region at the time of this update.
The wildland fire hazard is low to moderate in areas north and west of Kirkland Lake and Elliot Lake in the Northeast Region. Areas south and east of these communities are maintaining a moderate to high hazard.
Latest posts by Natural Resources Forestry (see all)
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 15 - September 15, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 13 - September 13, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 12 - September 12, 2025