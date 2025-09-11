SSM OPP – Charges Laid in Historical Intimate Partner Violence Investigation

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged one person following a historical intimate partner violence investigation.

Members of the OPP North West Region Crime Unit investigated incidents that took place in Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg (Pic Mobert First Nation) and the City of Sault Ste. Marie over a number of years.

As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Assault, section 266 – four counts

Sexual assault, section 271 – two counts

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm, section 320.13(2)

Mischief, section 430(2) – two counts

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on a later date.

In order to protect the identify of the victim, the name of the accused will not be released.

The OPP North West Region Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch with support from the OPP North East Region Crime Unit.

Anyone with any information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.