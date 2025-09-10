OPP Still Looking to Solve 1992 Murder outside of Kingston

A $50,000 reward has been announced as the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to seek public assistance to solve a 33-year-old homicide outside of Kingston.

On Friday, February 14, 1992, at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the OPP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Cutler Road, about 35 kilometres north of Kingston. Inside the vehicle, police found the body of 56-year-old William “Billy” NEIL. The investigation revealed that Billy had been fatally shot, and a firearm was recovered nearby. His death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation further determined that earlier that day, Billy received a phone call from an unknown individual and abruptly left his scrapyard and repair business east of Odessa north of Highway 2. He was visibly upset when he left. While several hours of his day are unaccounted for, police traced Billy’s activities and learned that he stopped at several locations in Kingston before travelling to Cutler Road, outside of Yarker, where he was killed.

Despite extensive investigative efforts over the past three decades, the case remains unsolved. Police are confident that key information from the public could help.

This remains an active investigation by the Lennox and Addington County OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

The Government of the Province of Ontario is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of William “Billy” NEIL.

If you have information regarding this investigation, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.