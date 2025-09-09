Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 9

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 8.
At the time of this update there are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.
The wildland fire hazard across the Northeast Region is predominantly low, with some areas experiencing a moderate fire hazard. The area of Bancroft has a high fire hazard.
