East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Municipal Employee & Council Threatened

Threats made to township employee and council members.

On Friday, August 29, 2025, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint involving threats made via text message to the township’s building official and council members. The message originated from an individual on Copper Bay Road in Plummer Additional Township.

The investigation revealed that the person threatened to shoot the township employee and council members. On Tuesday September 2, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m., OPP made an arrest.

Garry TRIPPLETT, 78 years old from Plummer Additional Township was charged with: Uttering threats-cause death or bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 2, 2025.