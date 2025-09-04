RUSS, Anastasia “Ann”

(1926 – 2025)

Peacefully passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre Long Term Care with her son by her side on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Beloved wife of the late Jerrold “Jerry” Russ. Loving mother of Jean Ryan (Richard), Lauren Rushton (David), the late Muriel Hunt (late Keith), the late Maureen Wood (Bart) and Peter Russ. Cherished grandmother of 12 and predeceased by one grandchild. Proud great grandmother of 18 and great great grandmother of 3. Daughter of the late Jean and Peter Syrette. Dear sister of the late John Syrette (late Katty), Christine Bolduc (late Angime), late Dominic Syrette and the late Theresa (late Alfred). She will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

Ann was a lifelong member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429. She will be remembered for her love of curling both on the ice and in her later years, watching the bonspiels on the television. She loved playing cards, darts and especially she loved her grandchildren.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral services. Cremation took place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Long Term Care or to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa,