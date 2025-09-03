Wednesday Morning News – September 3

Weather:
- Today – Showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. Temperature falling to 12 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 5.
- Thusday – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Thursday Night – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Low plus 5.
News Tidbits:
- SSM City councillors voted in favour of launching a campaign for a National Wildfire Centre in Sault Ste. Marie. Given that there is so much history in the Sault with the Ontario Provincial Air Service headquartered there (1924-1991), and since 2013 is the home of theHeavy Water Bomber Flight Training Centre at the Sault Airport
- Congratulations to Shirley K. of SSm who won $294,2598 in the Spli the Pot Lottery, the purchased her ticket at Paquette’s Confectionery on Korah Road. She chose to support the Sault Area Hospital. Funds raised through Split the Pot help support 82 hospitals and health-care foundations (the Lady Dunn Health Center is one choice) across Ontario. Players can choose to support a specific foundation at checkout or split their impact equally among all participating foundations, by selecting All Participating Ontario Hospitals. Every ticket supports better care, stronger communities, and a healthier future. The Grand Prize is split among 13 winners, one winner will take home 60% of the payout, two winners will share 20%, and the remaining 20% will be split between ten winners.
