Tuesday Morning News – September 2nd

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then showers. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this evening. Low 14.
- Wednesday – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. Temperature falling to 10 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
- Wednesday Night – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Low plus 5.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear about Oneida Graham Greene’s death Monday. He died at the age of 73 in Stratford.
