Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – September 2

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of September 1:

Haliburton 26 (HAL026) was 0.1 hectares and located on an island on Big Porcupine Lake. The fire is out.

There are 3 active fires in the Northeast region; all of which are being observed.

The fire hazard is mainly moderate to high across the Northeast Region. Bancroft has an extreme fire hazard.