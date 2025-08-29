Breaking News

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 29th

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 28.

There are 5 active fires in the Northeast region; 1 is under control, 1 is being held and 3 are being observed.

The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region. Areas in the most southeast part of the region are showing a moderate fire hazard.

