Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 29th

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 28.
There are 5 active fires in the Northeast region; 1 is under control, 1 is being held and 3 are being observed.
The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region. Areas in the most southeast part of the region are showing a moderate fire hazard.
