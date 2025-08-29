Dryden OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision

Members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Highway 17 in Dryden.

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, at approximately 10:15 a.m. officers responded to a single vehicle collision involving two female occupants. Emergency Medical Services transported both individuals to hospital. The driver was pronounced deceased while the passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP Northwest Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team and OPP Technical Collision Investigators are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The highway remains closed at Sandy Beach Road and Highway 72.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca