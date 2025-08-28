OPP – Labour Day Weekend Patrols to Focus on ‘Big Four’

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is set to conduct patrols for Labour Day Long Weekend (Friday August 29, 2025 – Monday September 1, 2025).

The OPP will be taking a combined approach of education and focused enforcement during the initiative. Officers will increase public compliance with traffic laws relating to the “Big Four” causal factors in motor vehicle collision fatalities, with the aim of saving lives.

The “Big Four” consists of:

Impaired – alcohol/drug related

Distracted driving – including texting, inattentiveness

Aggressive driving – including speeding

Seatbelts – lack of occupant restraint

“As we welcome motorists to enjoy all that Northern Ontario has to offer this Labour Day long weekend, the OPP is reminding everyone to make road safety a priority. Drivers will notice an increased police presence on our highways, where officers will be targeting high-risk behaviours including speeding, seatbelt non-compliance, distracted driving, and impaired driving. These actions continue to lead to serious and often fatal collisions, many of which are entirely preventable. Our goal is simple: we want everyone to arrive at their destination and return home safely” says Acting Inspector Mike Salminen- Interim Commander – East Algoma OPP.

The OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on our roads, trails and waterways.