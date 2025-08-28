Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 28th

There were three new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 27:

Chapleau 14 (CHA014) was 0.1 hectares and located on the south side of Bunting Lake, approximately 2.6 kilometres west of Perth Lake, and 1.1 kilometres south of Nackawic Lake. The fire is out.

Haliburton 26 (HAL026) is 0.5 hectares and located on Coo-ee Island on Kahshe Lake. The fire is not under control.

North Bay 14 (NOR014) is 1.5 hectares and located on the north side of the French River, approximately 4.5 kilometres south of Sandy Island on Lake Nipissing. This fire is not under control.

There are 6 active fires in the Northeast region; 1 is under control, 2 are not under control, and 3 are being observed.

The fire hazard is low in areas north of Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins. Areas south of Timmins and east of Sault Ste. Marie, are showing primarily a moderate to high hazard. There is an extreme fire hazard around Bancroft.