East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after break in & unknown person found sleeping on their couch

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has made an arrest following an early-morning call.

On August 27, 2025, at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Jacques Street in the Town of Blind River after the homeowners reported finding an unknown individual sleeping on their couch.

Police arrived a short time later and arrested the individual, who was known to them. The person was transported to the Blind River detachment and lodged until sober.

Keegan DAY, 34 years old from Blind River was charged with: Unlawfully in dwelling house.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 6, 2025.