Glam for Good Gala Auction Fly-in Fishing Trip

After waiting 9 months, we finally got to take the fly-in fishing trip that we purchased at the LDHC Foundation’s Glam for Good Gala last November.

Sean Coe, co-owner of Pine Portage Lodge, generously donated a 3-day trip to support the purchase of the new ultrasound machine.

The need for upgrading, maintaining and purchasing medical equipment never stops.

Sean understands the importance of local health services and programs in our community and heartily supports the Foundation’s fundraising efforts.

We had a wonderful time at the Lodge, even though the weather wasn’t always cooperative.

From our flights in and out by the pilots and dock crew at Watson’s Skyways to dock hands, housekeeping staff, cooks, waitresses and check-in staff at the Lodge, we were looked after like royalty. It is no wonder so many customers return year after year.

All we had to do was get up, dress, catch and clean fish. Everything else was done for us. It truly was a great holiday and we got to eat fresh pickerel!

Thank you to everyone there for making this a memorable time and for supporting the LDHC Foundation.

Another Gala is planned for Saturday, November 8th. Save the date!

Your generous hearts are making a difference