Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 19

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 18.

Several fires were called out today, including:

Haliburton 23 (HAL023) is 0.4 hectares and located approximately 100 metres north of White Boundary Road, and 2.5 kilometres west of White Lake. The fire is out.

Haliburton 22 (HAL022) is 0.5 hectares and located approximately 1.5 kilometres north of Deerock Lake, and 7 kilometres west of Highway 41. The fire is out.

Sudbury 34 (SUD034) is 0.1 hectares and located approximately 1.9 kilometres northeast of Twin Lakes, and 1.3 kilometres northwest of Line Lake. The fire is out.

There are 14 active fires in the Northeast region; 3 are under control and 11 are being observed.

The fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast region. Kawartha Highlands is experiencing a high to extreme fire hazard.