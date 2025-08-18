Thunder Bay OPP – Driver Charged with impaired When Crossing Back into Canada

On August 17th, 2025 at approximately 1:37 p.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to the Pigeon River Border, along Highway 61, for a possible impaired driver crossing into Canada from the United States.

As a result of the investigation & assistance by the Pigeon River Canadian Border Services Agency, it was determined that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages & further testing was conducted.

As a result of the investigation, a 55-year-old male, of Markham, Ontario was served with a 7-day drivers licence suspension. This is the second time this person has had a “warn range” suspension imposed – The first resulted in a 3-day suspension.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.

<divider>

Post from Social Media:

ThunderBayOPP, with support from the Pigeon River Canada Border Services Agency, removed a commercial motor vehicle operator from the highway after issuing a 7-day licence suspension for registering a blood alcohol concentration below the Criminal Code threshold of 80 mg%.

While the 55-year-old male from Markham, Ontario was not legally impaired, he was still subject to administrative penalties under Ontario’s warn range alcohol laws and is now prohibited from driving for 7-days.

This marks the second time this individual has received a warn range suspension — the first resulted in a 3-day suspension.

DID YOU KNOW?

1st offence in the warn range = 3-day licence suspension 2nd offence = 7-day suspension

3rd or subsequent offence = 30-day suspension + mandatory ignition interlock for up to 6 months