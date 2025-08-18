Thunder Bay OPP – Driver Charged after driving into Ditch

On August 16th, 2025 at approximately 12:36 p.m., an officer from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was on general patrol along Highway 130, within the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge, when the officer observed a motor vehicle that had driven into the ditch.

The officer stopped to provide assistance & as a result of the investigation, it was determined that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages, was placed under arrest & returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation, Ryne Raymond OPAS, 35, of the Thunder Bay, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Fail to report accident;

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on October 1st, 2025.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.