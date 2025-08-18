Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 18

There were 4 new wildland fires confirmed by the evening of August 17:

Haliburton 23 (HAL023) is 0.4 hectares and located approximately 100 metres north of White Boundary Road, and 2.5 kilometres west of White Lake. The fire is not under control.

is 0.4 hectares and located approximately 100 metres north of White Boundary Road, and 2.5 kilometres west of White Lake. The fire is not under control. Sudbury 33 (SUD033) was 0.1 hectares and located on Alvinholme Island on Georgian Bay. The fire is out.

Sudbury 34 (SUD034) is 0.1 hectares and located approximately 1.9 kilometres northeast of Twin Lakes, and 1.3 kilometres northwest of Line Lake. The fire is not under control.

North Bay 9 (NOR009) is 0.1 hectares and located approximately 300 metres east of Dry Lake, and 800 metres southwest of Katherine Lake. The fire is not under control.

There are 22 active fires in the Northeast region; Seven are under control, 1 is being held, 3 are not under control, and 11 are being observed.

The fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast region. Kawartha Highlands is experiencing a high to extreme fire hazard.