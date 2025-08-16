Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 16

There were 3 new wildland fires confirmed by the evening of August 15:

North Bay 8 (NOR008) is 0.3 hectares and located on an island on Iceland Lake. The fire is being held.

Sudbury 32 (SUD032) is 1 hectare and located within French River Provincial Park, approximately 3 kilometres north of Georgian Bay, and 1.6 kilometres east of Green Island. The fire is being held.

Haliburton 22 (HAL022) is 0.5 hectares and located approximately 1.5 kilometres north of Deerock Lake, and 7 kilometres west of Highway 41. The fire is not under control.

There was one additional wildland fire confirmed in the evening hours of August 14 following the previous update:

Haliburton 21 (HAL021) is 0.2 hectares and located approximately 0.3 kilometres northeast of Highway 141 and 1.2 kilometres south of Highway 3. The fire is under control.

There are 21 active fires in the Northeast region; Six are under control, 3 are being held, 1 is not under control and 11 are being observed.

The fire hazard varies from low to extreme across the Northeast region. Areas of Bancroft, Deep River, Petawawa, Pembroke, Kawartha Highlands, Madoc, and Temiskaming Shores are experiencing an extreme fire hazard.