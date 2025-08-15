Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 15

There were 3 new wildland fires confirmed by the evening of August 14:

Sudbury 30 (SUD030) is 0.6 hectares and located approximately 0.9 kilometres west of Tyson Lake, and 2.3 kilometres southeast of Turbid Lake. The fire is not under control.

is 0.6 hectares and located approximately 0.9 kilometres west of Tyson Lake, and 2.3 kilometres southeast of Turbid Lake. The fire is not under control. Sudbury 31 (SUD031) is 0.1 hectares and located 1 kilometre west of Tyson Lake, and 1.1 kilometres southeast of Grey Lake. The fire is under control.

is 0.1 hectares and located 1 kilometre west of Tyson Lake, and 1.1 kilometres southeast of Grey Lake. The fire is under control. Cochrane 19 (COC019) is 2.5 hectares and located next to the Mattagami River, approximately 3 kilometres southwest of Ballantyne Lake Drumlins Conservation Reserve. The fire is not under control.

There are 19 active fires in the Northeast region; Four are under control, 1 is being held, 3 are not under control, and 11 are being observed.

The fire hazard is primarily low to high across the Northeast region. Areas of Bancroft, Deep River, Petawawa, and Pembroke are experiencing an extreme fire hazard.