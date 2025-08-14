Marathon OPP – Impaired Driver arrested during RIDE Check

Members from the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) entered into an impaired driving investigation while conducting a RIDE program.

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at approximately 11 p.m., officers were conducting a RIDE program on Peninsula Road. A driver entered the RIDE program and an investigation into impaired driving commenced. The driver was arrested and charged with Criminal Code, Liquor Licence Control Act, and Highway Traffic Act offences.

Steven JACKO, 37 years old of Heron Bay, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation while impaired – B.A.C. 80 plus

Have Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Readily Available

Class G1 Licence Holder – B.A.C. Over 0

Class G1 Licence Holder – Unaccompanied by Qualified Driver

Class G1 Licence Holder – Carrying Front Passenger

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on September 24, 2025. The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the motor vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The OPP reminds the public to never drive impaired. Arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi, or come up with an alternative plan. If you suspect an impaired driver, please call OPP Provincial Communications Centre toll-free at 1-888-310-1122 when it is safe for you to do so. If it is an emergency, please call 9-1-1.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Marathon OPP Community Street Crime Unit. Anyone with information or dash camera footage that may assist police is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.