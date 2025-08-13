East Algoma OPP – Another Driver charged with impaired after being found in ditch

On Monday, August 11, 2025, members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol on Highway 17 in the Town of Blind River.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., police observed a white pickup truck in the southbound ditch on Highway 17 near Frammpet Drive and while speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Blind River detachment for further testing.

Jessica-Ann BALLAN, 43 years old from Iron Bridge was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 02, 2025. The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the involved vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP continues to encourage the public to report motorists suspected of driving impaired by calling 9-1-1 or contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.