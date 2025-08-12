PM Carney speaks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

August 11, 2025

Ottawa, Ontario

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Prime Minister Carney and President Zelenskyy agreed on the categorical imperatives of ending Russia’s barbaric war of aggression and establishing a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister and the President welcomed the leadership of President Trump and the United States in working toward securing peace in Ukraine in the context of upcoming negotiations. The Prime Minister endorsed the recent statement issued by European leaders on the same. The two leaders underscored that decisions on the future of Ukraine must be made by Ukrainians, that international borders cannot be changed by force, that diplomatic engagement must be reinforced by continued pressure on Russia to end its aggression, and the need for robust and credible security to enable Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Prime Minister Carney affirmed Canada’s steadfast support for Ukraine. The Prime Minister underscored Canada’s robust military and financial aid to Ukraine, including $2 billion in new military support and the disbursement of a $2.3 billion loan in funding to help rebuild Ukraine’s infrastructure and public systems. Last week, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom announced they intend to lower the price cap for Russian crude oil – weakening Russia’s ability to fund its illegal war.

As Co-Chairs of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, Canada and Ukraine renew their call for Russia to immediately and unconditionally return Ukrainian children who have been unlawfully deported or forcibly transferred from Ukraine.

Prime Minister Carney confirmed that Canada will continue to co-operate closely with the Coalition of the Willing, President Trump and the United States of America, and with President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, for peace and security in Ukraine and Europe.

Statement by President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Tusk, Prime Minister Starmer, President von der Leyen and President Stubb on Peace for Ukraine ahead of President Trump’s planned meeting with President Putin