East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after crash

On Saturday, April 18, 2026, at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision involving a white car that had left Highway 17 and entered an embankment within the community of Serpent River First Nation.

The vehicle had been removed from the scene prior to police arrival and was later observed turning into a driveway on Rio Subdivision Road. Police located the vehicle, identified the driver, and determined that the individual had consumed an intoxicating substance. The driver was arrested and subsequently evaluated by an OPP Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE).

Carole JACOBS, 39 years old, of Serpent River First Nation, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 11, 2026.

The OPP has highly trained DRE officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 9-1-1 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.