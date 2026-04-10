PELLETIER, Louis

November 29,1958 – April 8, 2026

Louis passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family after a long grueling courageous 7-year battle with cancer.

Louis was a loving and compassionate husband and adventure partner to Mariane for 44 years. A proud father to Derek (Chantal) and Ashlee (Joe). He was the best Papa to Madison, Ethan, Kolten (Heidi), Zach, Deyson and Nash. Dear son of the late Jeannine and Pacifique Pelletier. Dear brother to Andre Pelletier (Shelley), Gilles Pelletier (Brenda), and the late Monique Cantin (JP). Dear son-in-law of the late Wally and Helmut Kienitz. Brother-in-law to Ralph Kienitz (Debbie). He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Louis was the man of men, he knew what hard work and dedication was to whatever task he took on. If life was a game of survival everyone wanted Louis on their team! If he couldn’t fix it, it couldn’t be fixed, period! He was just that guy, when all else failed, ask Louis, he always knew what to do. Under that tough exterior was a man with a heart that was unmeasurable and beamed through his eyes and wide smile.

In 2006 Louis took on the handle of being Papa Lou. He owned that name and wore it like a merit badge to a boy scout. Nothing made him prouder than watching his grandchildren excel. Madison and her cheer or gymnastics, Ethan and his hockey, basketball and fishing, Kolten with his love of anything with a motor and wanting to follow in his Papa’s footsteps as a mechanic, Zach and his love of fishing, basketball and football, Deyson and his love for dirtbikes, snowmobiling and his role of being the family comedian, Nash and his love of motorsports and operating machinery.

Louis was a great friend to those that were close to him, always willing to drop whatever and help where need be. We all should be so lucky to have a man like him in our lives. Camp was the place where all were welcome for endless chit chat around the fire and free flowing drinks. A&W mugs topped with Captain Morgan and ice were the signature drink of camp. If ever one of those drinks graced your lips, consider yourself family. Camp was by far Louis’s favourite place to be especially with his wife, children and grandchildren. Louis will forever be remembered as the rock of the family. His legacy will forever live on in his wife, children, grandchildren and close friends.

It is with immense gratitude that we express our appreciation to Lady Dunn Hospital, especially Troy Dereski for your amazing care and compassion you showed Louis. Our appreciation extends to Sault Area Hospital Cancer Clinic. The nurses that went above and beyond caring for Louis during his many treatments.

To all our family and friends who supported us during Louis’s fight, we thank you.

As per Louis’ wishes, cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

“It is what it is.”

“Day by day.” – Louis Pelletier