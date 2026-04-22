PM Carney welcomes the appointment of Annette Ryan as new Parliamentary Budget Officer

April 22, 2026

Ottawa, Ontario

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, welcomed the appointment of Annette Ryan as Canada’s new Parliamentary Budget Officer. This appointment, which was recently approved by the House of Commons and the Senate, is effective today, April 22, 2026.

Ms. Ryan is a senior public servant with more than 30 years of experience in economic analysis, fiscal policy, taxation, and public finance. Over the course of her career, she has held leadership roles across several departments within the Government of Canada and the Government of Prince Edward Island. Most recently, she served as Deputy Director, Partnerships, Policy and Analysis, and Chief Financial Officer at the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

As Parliamentary Budget Officer, Ms. Ryan will provide Canada’s parliamentarians with independent, non-partisan analysis of the country’s finances, the government’s estimates, and economic trends. Her work will serve to raise the quality of parliamentary debate and promote greater budget transparency and accountability.

The Prime Minister thanked Jason Jacques, who served as Interim Parliamentary Budget Officer, for his service to Canadians and contributions toward strong decision-making in Parliament.