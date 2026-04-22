Sudbury OPP – Investigation continues into fatal Collision on Hwy 17

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at approximately 1:30 p.m., members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) and a passenger vehicle on Highway 17, Sudbury.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 58-year-old female from Hanmer, was transported to the area hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, who later succumbed to their injuries. The CMV operator was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The highway was closed in both direction for just under nine hours.

The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction teams to determine the cause of the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Ref. E260530996