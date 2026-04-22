Happenings at Wawa First United – April 22

Luke 24: 13-35 Jesus’ appearance on the road to Emmaus.

Last Sunday we heard the monologue of a woman baking bread and talking about the happenings after the resurrection. The conversation was about the people on the road to Emmaus and how a stranger joined the group and what he had to say about the events that had happened in the past weeks, The arrival of Jesus to Jerusalem and how the crowds turned against him, How upset the Romans were when they found the empty tomb, and how Jesus followers were mystified over the appearance of Jesus . The stranger talked to them and then they invited him to have supper with them, it was when he blessed the supper that they then realized the were in the presence of the Lord. They decided the next day to return to Jerusalem and pass the word around to Jesus followers that he had come to join them. It is strange how God works, in such wondrous, mysterious ways that we aren’t meant to fully understand. “It’s a little like baking bread, with simple ingredients of flour, water, salt, and some yeast. It magically becomes something wonderful. And in the breaking and sharing of that bread, we are nourished, strengthened, and loved into being by the One who calls us beloved! And isn’t that miraculous.!”

Creation Connection:

What projects, ministries, and events in your community that show care for creation cause your heart to burn within you?

( taken from the Gathering, Easter 2026 used with permission)

Sunday April 26 – Fourth Sunday of Easter

Scriptures:

Acts 2: 42-47 The believers share everything in common

1 Peter 2: 19-25 Christ’s example in suffering

John 10:1-10 Jesus the good shepherd and the gate

Psalm for the week is the 23rd God is my shepherd

Lay leader: Lorna Reader: Heather

Announcements:

We welcome all those who seek to improve their faith in worship. The service is at 11 am.

This Sunday our congregation will be joining our fellow worshippers at St. John’s United in Marathon.

The Prayer shawl group will meet on Saturday, May 2 at 2pm in the Family Room. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome to come and join in fellowship. Materials can be provided if needed.

The United Church Women will meet on Monday May 4th at 7 pm in the Family Room.

The church basement is still under repair, we are not sure when it will be usable. Please hold on to your donations until further notice.

April 22 – Earth Day

April 23 – World Book and Copyright Day

April 24 – Armenian Genocide Memorial Day

April 29 – International Dance Day

April 30 – International Jazz Day

May is Asian Heritage Month and Jewish Heritage Month