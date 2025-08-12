Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 11

There were 4 new wildland fires confirmed by the evening of August 11:
- North Bay 7 (NOR007) was 0.1 hectare and located on an island on Killrush Lake. The fire is out.
- Haliburton 20 (HAL020) was 0.1 hectare and located on the west side of Maggie Lake, 0.4 kilometres south of Dale Lake, within Algonquin Park. The fire is out.
- Outside Fire Region 1 (OFR001) is 5 hectares and located approximately 200 metres west of Prospect Road, and 1 kilometre north of Eldon Station Road. The local municipality fire department has asked for assistance. The Haliburton FMH are responding to the fire with 3 FireRanger crews and Air Attack.
- Sudbury 29 (SUD029) is 2 hectares and located approximately 6 kilometres west if Highway 69 and 1.3 kilometres southwest of Cranberry lake. The fire is not under control.
There are 18 active fires in the Northeast region; Four are under control, 2 are not under control, and 11 are being observed.
The fire hazard is primarily low to high across the Northeast region. Areas south of North Bay are experiencing a high to extreme fire hazard.
