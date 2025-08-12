Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 11

There were 4 new wildland fires confirmed by the evening of August 11:

North Bay 7 (NOR007) was 0.1 hectare and located on an island on Killrush Lake. The fire is out.

Haliburton 20 (HAL020) was 0.1 hectare and located on the west side of Maggie Lake, 0.4 kilometres south of Dale Lake, within Algonquin Park. The fire is out.

Outside Fire Region 1 (OFR001) is 5 hectares and located approximately 200 metres west of Prospect Road, and 1 kilometre north of Eldon Station Road. The local municipality fire department has asked for assistance. The Haliburton FMH are responding to the fire with 3 FireRanger crews and Air Attack.

Sudbury 29 (SUD029) is 2 hectares and located approximately 6 kilometres west if Highway 69 and 1.3 kilometres southwest of Cranberry lake. The fire is not under control.

There are 18 active fires in the Northeast region; Four are under control, 2 are not under control, and 11 are being observed.

The fire hazard is primarily low to high across the Northeast region. Areas south of North Bay are experiencing a high to extreme fire hazard.