Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 10

There were no new wildland fires confirmed by the evening of August 10.

There was 1 additional wildland fire confirmed in the evening hours of August 9 following the previous update:

Sudbury 28 (SUD028) is 0.4 hectare and located approximately 1.5 kilometres southeast of Wing Lake, and 3 kilometres southwest of Le Grou Lake. The fire is under control.

There are 17 active fires in the Northeast region; Four are under control, 2 are not under control, and 11 are being observed.

The fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast Region. There is an extreme hazard in the areas of Bancroft, Kawartha Highlands, Algonquin Park, and along the southern part of the region.