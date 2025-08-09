Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 9

There was one new wildland fire confirmed by the evening of August 8:

Haliburton 16 (HAL016) is 3 hectares and located approximately 1 kilometre west of Head Lake and Highway 45, and 1 kilometre northwest of Rush Lake. The fire is not under control.

There are 12 active fires in the northeast region; One is not under control, and 11 are being observed.

The fire hazard ranges from low to high in the Northeast Region. There is an extreme hazard in the areas of Haliburton, Bancroft, Kawartha Highlands, and Temiskaming Shores.