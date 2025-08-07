Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 7

There were two new fires confirmed by the evening of August 6.

Haliburton 14 is out at 0.1 of a hectare and is located southwest of Petroglyphs Provincial Park.

Haliburton 15 is not under control at 0.1 of a hectare. This fire is located west of Bigwind Lake Provincial Park.

There are 12 active fires in the northeast region; one not under control, one under control and ten being observed.

The fire hazard ranges mostly from moderate to high with a few areas showing an extreme hazard in areas of the Kawartha Highlands, Mississagi River Provincial Park and west of Fort Severn in the far north.