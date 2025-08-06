Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 6

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 5.
There are currently twelve active fires in the region; two are under control and ten are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard ranges mostly from low to high across the northeast, with an area near Kawartha highlands showing an extreme hazard.
