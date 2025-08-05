Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 5

Three new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 4:

North Bay 5 (NOR005) was 0.1 hectare and located next to Jocko River Road, approximately 7 kilomteres northwest of Highway 63. The fire is out.

Haliburton 11 (HAL011) is 0.4 hectare and located approximately 100 metres west of Silver Lake, and 600 metres north of Cornall Lake. The fire is not under control.

Haliburton 12 (HAL012) is 0.1 hectare and located approximately 1 kilometre northeast of Highway 17 and 300 metres east of Driftwood Park Road. The fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 13 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. One is being held, 2 are not under control, and 10 are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is low to high hazard in areas of the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is extreme around Kawartha Highlands.