Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 4

Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 3:

is 0.1 hectare and located approximately 1 kilometre east of Killarney Lake and 1 kilometre west of Kakakise Lake. The fire is under control. Sudbury 24 (SUD024) is 2.5 hectares and located on a peninsula on Parkin Lake, approximately 2 kilometres northeast of Kosmerly Lake. The fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 12 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. One is under control, 1 is not under control, and 10 are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is primarily moderate to extreme hazard in areas of the Northeast Region south of Cochrane and Smooth Rock Falls. Areas north of Cochrane and Smooth Rock Falls have a low hazard..