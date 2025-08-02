Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 2nd

One new wildland fire were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 1:

Haliburton 10 (HAL010) is 0.5 hectare and located on an island on Clydegale Lake in Algonquin Park. The fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 11 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. One is not under control, and 10 are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is primarily moderate to high hazard across the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is extreme around Kawartha Highlands. The hazard is low is Cochrane and Smooth Rock Falls.