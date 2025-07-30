No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of July 28.
At the time of this update there are 10 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All are being observed.
The wildland fire hazard varies from low to high hazard across the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is extreme in the areas of Bancroft and Kawartha Highlands.
Latest posts by Natural Resources Forestry (see all)
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 30 - July 30, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 29 - July 29, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 28 - July 28, 2025