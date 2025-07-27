OLLSON, Rodney Henry

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rodney Henry Olsson on the 14th of July 2025.

Rod was born in Bertrand Spur, 18 miles west of White River, Ontario where his father was employed by Austin, Nicholson Lumber Company at a small sawmill located there. A few weeks later, Rod’s Father, Sid, went to White River where he purchased a home that became the Olsson family home for the next 85 years.

Rod received his elementary schooling in White River and finished his high school education in Guelph, ON, living with his sister, Noreen and her husband, George. From all accounts was a very good student. In 1952, when Rod was 12 years old he contracted Polio and as a result was left with life-long mobility issues. But these issues never held Rod back from being just one of the boys, playing Hockey, Baseball and Curling, all of which he very much enjoyed playing.

Rod loved being a native son of White River and wore it like a badge of honor, saying that there’s was no other place he would rather live.

When Rod finished his schooling and entered the workforce, he initially worked as part of a crew on the construction of Highway 17. Next, he went to work at the CPR in the Car Barns, which he enjoyed very much. Next, Rod was offered a job at the LCBO that turned into a 28-year career, retiring as the Manager of the White River LCBO. In the mid-1970s Rod began a friendship with Rose Willoughan (nee Belisle), and in 1978, he married into a ready made family. Rose had three boys: Grant, Lorne & Perry. This chapter of Rod’s life led to 45 years of fun, love and adventures with his new family.

In 1980 Rod decided to enter into municipal politics and served as Town Councillor from 1980-1982, then as Reeve of White River for two terms from 1982-1988. Rod’s tenure in municipal politics was more altruistic than anything as his sole motivation was to do his best to improve his home town.

When Rod and Rose entered into retirement they took full advantage of their ability to travel and traveled from coast to coast in this great country as well as Alaska, the Yukon and down into the USA visiting friends and the Belisle and Olsson families. They also enjoyed having company at the Olsson family home, and when you’d visit with them you would usually find yourself in a card game to go along with Rose’s famous apple pie and Butter tarts.

Rod will be deeply missed by his stepsons: Grant and Perry, (Suzanne) Willoughan, grandson Jesse, daughter-in-law Cecile Willoughan, brother-in-law Wayne Talbot, sister- in-law Jeannine Belisle, nieces: Lynne (Max) Pletch, Krista (David) Baran, Andrea (Scott) Robbins, Roslyn (Joseph) Walker, Cheryl (Craig) Olsson, Dean Smith, Kim (Brian) Belanger Smith, Bobbi Lynn (late Ken) Bjorn

Predeceased by Mother, Ivy (O’Casey), Father, Sidney John Olsson and siblings: Lionel (Mary K Mickusz) Olsson, Lola (Weldon “Tim”) Grimes, Noreen (George) Smith, Sidney John (Irene) Olsson, nephews: Murray & Mathew Olsson, Sidney Smith and niece Beverley (Ron) Olsten.

Our family would like to tank all the staff at the Hornepayne Community Hospital for all the kindness and help given Rod during his stay there.